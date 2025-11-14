A single-engine aircraft was forced to make an unplanned landing at Triengen airfield on Friday afternoon. Despite a suspected technical defect, no one was injured.

Sven Ziegler

An emergency landing was made at Triengen airfield on Friday afternoon. Shortly before 12.15 p.m., a single-engine aircraft unexpectedly landed after a technical problem was suspected on board. Four people were in the cockpit and on the passenger seats, but no one was injured.

The emergency services from the Triengen regional fire department, the Sursee region fire department, the rescue service and a rescue helicopter were quickly on the scene. After landing safely, the aircraft was secured and the occupants were medically assessed.

It is still unclear why the emergency occurred. The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB) and the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland have begun investigations. Both bodies are conducting the investigations in parallel and in close coordination in order to clarify the technical defect and possible background.