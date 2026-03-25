Strong gusts of wind hampered landings at Swiss airports on Wednesday. Ennio Leanza/KEYSTONE/dpa

Strong gusts of wind caused considerable disruption to air traffic in Switzerland on Wednesday. Several planes had to abort their landings and take off again.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Strong wind gusts of up to 78 km/h led to several take-off maneuvers at Zurich Airport.

Several flights of various airlines had to land again.

There were also detour in Basel and Bern. Show more

Numerous aircraft had to take off from Zurich Airport on Wednesday. Flights operated by ULS Airlines, Air Baltic, KLM, British Airways and Swiss had to abort their landings and take off again, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. One Swiss flight even diverted to Milan after two attempts.

This was due to strong gusts of up to 78 km/h and light crosswinds on landing.

Private jet from Zurich had to turn around in Bern

There were also detour at Euroairport Basel: A flight from Istanbul was diverted to Geneva, planes from Antalya and Budapest to Stuttgart. Wind speeds of up to 70 km/h were measured in the region.

A private jet from Zurich was also unable to land in Bern and had to return to Zurich.