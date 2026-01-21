Planespotters brave the cold at Zurich Airport and wait for the plane with Donald Trump on board. Some just want to take a photo of Air Force One. But there are also fans of the US President.

After a technical problem, the US President's plane had to turn back.

Some of the plane fans are also looking forward to Donald Trump himself, who is due to speak at the WEF in Davos. Show more

They have traveled from all over Switzerland. So-called plane spotters want to photograph Airforce One on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump's plane is due to land here at Zurich Airport shortly after midday. This is after the plane had to turn back shortly after take-off due to technical problems. A smaller plane is now expected.

The plane fans have been waiting all morning, some of them getting up at 5am. It is cold in Kloten and visibility is limited due to the fog. Nevertheless, they are optimistic. Many are also looking forward to Donald Trump himself, who is due to give a speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in the afternoon.

