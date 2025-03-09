Residents in Windisch AG are forming opposition to a planned McDrive. Symbolbild: sda

In Windisch AG, the planned construction of a McDrive is meeting with resistance from parents and residents who are concerned about the safety of schoolchildren. The focus is on the location directly on the school route and the potential impact on the surrounding area.

In Windisch AG, the planned construction of a McDrive on the site of a former Coop is causing heated discussions. The McDonald's branch is to be built at Hauserstrasse 43. Parents and residents are expressing concerns about the safety of schoolchildren, as the burger joint will be built directly on the school route. There is an elementary school and two kindergartens in the immediate vicinity.

Safety concerns and protests from residents

Residents fear that the McDrive could make the route to school unsafe. The children have to cross the busy Hauserstrasse to get to their schools. The planned entrance to the burger outlet is right on this route. Resident Jeanine Pabst sees a danger for her children: "The McDrive crosses the school route." The mother complains that McDonald's has not adequately considered the situation on site.

A group of almost 200 local residents met on Wednesday for a mini-demonstration to protest against the construction, reportsBlick. Signs from residents and schoolchildren read "No drive-through on the way to school" and "Wrong location".

More noise and traffic

In addition to safety concerns, residents also fear additional noise pollution. On weekdays, the McDrive will welcome customers until midnight, and on Fridays and Saturdays it will even be open until 2 a.m. "A store with opening hours like that belongs in an industrial area," says local resident Claudia. "With a brothel, it would be quieter in the evening."

McDonald's appeases

Jae Ah Kim, Head of Communications at McDonald's Switzerland, is surprised by the public opposition to the burger outlet: "It's not in McDonald's interest at all to put people at risk." She emphasizes that the safety of the community is the company's top priority.

According to Kim, the opening hours have not yet been finalized - and compromises could be found. Nevertheless, local residents remain opposed. An online petition against the construction of the drive-in has already collected around 980 signatures.

"In Switzerland, that's part of it"

Opposition to McDonald's in Aaargau is nothing new. In the past, there have already been similar construction conflicts in the region, such as in Würenlingen and Gebenstorf. In both cases, an objection from the cantonal council and petitions signed by local residents prevented new McDrive fast-food restaurants from being built.

Objections are nothing new for McDonald's, Kim told Blick: "In Switzerland, that's part of the game." He continues: "We have submitted something that fits the location, conforms to the zoning and is therefore approvable." The municipal council will decide on the construction in the first instance, at the latest by the deadline of March 28.

