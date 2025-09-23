If you have a Half-Fare travelcard or travelcard on your Swisspass, you can now travel "paperless" by train and bus without a cell phone. SBB rolled out an update for its ticket machines a week ago. Customers can now choose whether they want to load their ticket onto their Swisspass or print it out as a paper ticket.
If the Swisspass is selected as the "carrier medium", passengers must hold the card under the scanner on the machine. The small reader has been located below the screen for several years. Previously, it was only possible to check how long a season ticket was still valid.
Show your cell phone or plastic card at the checkpoint
If the ticket is loaded onto the Swisspass, it can be shown both with the plastic card and with the cell phone at an inspection.
According to SBB spokeswoman Fabienne Thommen, the new service is particularly practical for Half-Fare travelcard customers without a smartphone and for children and young people traveling alone. Previously, they had to buy a paper ticket.
SBB cancels original plan
However, the originally announced function to load tickets directly onto the Swisspass via the sbb.ch website will not be available.
"We assume that the majority of customers who use sbb.ch also have a smartphone," SBB spokesperson Moritz Weisskopf told blue News.
However, the new feature is not without its teething problems: anyone who has a GA travelcard and only wants to buy a class upgrade will not currently benefit. "Due to an error in the programming, it is currently not possible to load class changes onto the Swisspass. Those responsible are looking into this. The error should be fixed by around the end of October," said Weisskopf.