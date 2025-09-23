A blue News reporter tests the function at Schwerzenbach ZH station. Picture: blue News

SBB is saying goodbye - for anyone who wants to - to paper tickets at ticket machines: Tickets can now be loaded directly onto the Swisspass. However, the launch is not yet going entirely smoothly.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since mid-September, SBB customers have been able to choose at ticket machines whether they want to load their ticket onto their Swisspass or receive a paper printout.

According to SBB, the offer is particularly intended for Half-Fare travelcard users without a smartphone and for children and young people traveling alone.

There are still problems with the class change: due to an error, this cannot currently be loaded onto the Swisspass - this should be rectified by the end of October. Show more

If you have a Half-Fare travelcard or travelcard on your Swisspass, you can now travel "paperless" by train and bus without a cell phone. SBB rolled out an update for its ticket machines a week ago. Customers can now choose whether they want to load their ticket onto their Swisspass or print it out as a paper ticket.

If the Swisspass is selected as the "carrier medium", passengers must hold the card under the scanner on the machine. The small reader has been located below the screen for several years. Previously, it was only possible to check how long a season ticket was still valid.

Tickets can now also be loaded onto the Swisspass account. Picture: blue News

Show your cell phone or plastic card at the checkpoint

If the ticket is loaded onto the Swisspass, it can be shown both with the plastic card and with the cell phone at an inspection.

According to SBB spokeswoman Fabienne Thommen, the new service is particularly practical for Half-Fare travelcard customers without a smartphone and for children and young people traveling alone. Previously, they had to buy a paper ticket.

SBB cancels original plan

However, the originally announced function to load tickets directly onto the Swisspass via the sbb.ch website will not be available.

"We assume that the majority of customers who use sbb.ch also have a smartphone," SBB spokesperson Moritz Weisskopf told blue News.

However, the new feature is not without its teething problems: anyone who has a GA travelcard and only wants to buy a class upgrade will not currently benefit. "Due to an error in the programming, it is currently not possible to load class changes onto the Swisspass. Those responsible are looking into this. The error should be fixed by around the end of October," said Weisskopf.