Federal Councillor and Minister of Justice Beat Jans on Tuesday in Zurich at a meeting with members of the Plateforme Traite, the Swiss platform against human trafficking. Keystone

Victims of human trafficking should receive appropriate support everywhere in Switzerland. This is the demand of the Plateforme Traite. It presented its recommendations to Federal Councillor Beat Jans on Tuesday during a visit to the Specialist Unit for Trafficking in Women and Migration of Women in Zurich.

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During his annual meeting with representatives of the Swiss Platform Against Human Trafficking, the Minister of Justice visited a shelter for trafficked persons and exchanged views with the member organizations of the Plateforme Traite. He also met a client of the platform, according to a statement from the platform.

This woman was a victim of human trafficking in Switzerland. After several years of sexual exploitation, she fled the situation and ended up on the street, where she was approached by social workers, the platform continued. Together, they went to the police, who then referred the woman to the specialist agency.

Thanks to the specialized victim protection organization, the woman found refuge in a protected shelter and received psycho-social counselling and support in accordance with the Victim Assistance Act and the Council of Europe Convention on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings. The woman decided to press charges against the perpetrators and is actively participating in criminal proceedings.

Misjudgement by some cantons

Some cantons still assume that they are spared from human trafficking. However, human trafficking and exploitation know no boundaries and the cases reported to the authorities only partially reflect the reality, the platform emphasizes.

The lack of awareness and training at first contact points and the lack of effective referral mechanisms mean that these often complex situations are not recognized in some cantons. In the cantons where specialized organizations or cooperation agreements exist, victim protection and prosecution work well, even if there is room for improvement.

The Plateforme Traite calls on the Federal Council and the cantons to ensure that sufficient financial resources are made available for the creation of new services and the strengthening of existing interdisciplinary structures and cooperation. These measures would enable the harmonization of cantonal practices and ensure effective and needs-based support for victims, writes the platform.