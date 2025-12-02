Three devices were faulty at Zurich Altstetten station last week. Picture: blue News

SBB has been struggling with problems with its departure displays for several weeks. Research shows: This is due to a hardware problem with older display generations.

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue News research shows: The Bundesbahn has been struggling with a model of departure displays for some time.

The affected platform displays do not remain black - they light up blue but do not display any information.

SBB is not saying how many displays are affected throughout Switzerland. However, the media office emphasizes that alternative information channels are available. Show more

At the end of May 2025, blue News reported for the first time on an electronic platform display at Zurich main station that had been out of action for months - without SBB having fixed the fault. The digital displays once replaced the legendary leaflet displays and are supposed to show which train is leaving when. At the time, SBB explained the long delay with a lack of spare parts.

Research by blue News now shows that the incident at the main station was by no means an isolated incident. Informants speak of a more serious technical problem with certain generations of platform displays, also known as departure displays.

A recent example: three of these devices failed at Zurich-Altstetten station last week - two of them on the same platform. Although the displays lit up blue, they no longer provided any information. For travelers looking for the right train under time pressure, this means that a quick glance at the display provided no information.

Two models affected

On request, the SBB media office confirmed the problem: "It is mainly hardware defects on older platform indicator types. The challenge is that, due to their age, some spare parts are no longer available, which means it takes longer to rectify the fault."

At the end of October, a newer platform display also failed at Bern station. blue News

Two display generations were affected. At the time of going to press, SBB did not want to reveal how many devices had failed throughout Switzerland and how many stations they are located at. The official statement is simply: "Around one percent of platform displays throughout Switzerland are currently affected." It remains to be seen how this figure was arrived at.

What is clear, however, is that there can be no question of isolated faults. The problem is known internally and customers are pressing for quick solutions. In order to avoid multiple reports, SBB is now labeling defective displays with messages such as "I'm being repaired, I'll be right back". Damage reports come from both travelers and employees.

Team working on the solution

The company now has its own team working on fixing the failures more quickly. Depending on their condition, the affected devices are repaired or replaced with other models, according to the media office.

At the beginning of November, an Instagram user photographed a platform display in Aarau that was displaying information upside down. Instagram/lufich5

When asked how travelers can stay reliably informed despite the outages, SBB refers to "several information channels" at all stations: in addition to the departure displays, there are departure posters and loudspeaker announcements. Additional displays have been installed at some locations. The majority of customers also use the SBB app for information.

