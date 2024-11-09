Up to 1.2 million cubic meters of rock debris could move towards the village A stream of debris fell near Brienz back in June 2023. Keystone (Archivbild)

For some time now, the uppermost part of the pile of rubble has been moving at an increasing speed. 1.2 million cubic meters of rock could hit the village at speeds of up to 80 km/h.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Brienz GR, up to 1.2 million cubic meters of rock debris are threatening to slide into the village, which is why an evacuation is being prepared.

Speeds of over 80 kilometers per hour could be reached.

The population of the threatened mountain village is under "enormous psychological strain".

"Please prepare for an evacuation immediately", said Pascal Porchet, head of the cantonal office for military and civil defense, to those affected in Tiefencastel GR on Saturday evening. Show more

The population of the threatened mountain village of Brienz GR is under a "huge psychological strain". They have to prepare for another evacuation because a huge rock avalanche could soon engulf the village.

"Please prepare for an evacuation immediately", said Pascal Porchet, Head of the Cantonal Office for Military and Civil Defense, to those affected in Tiefencastel GR on Saturday evening. Everything that cannot be replaced with money should be taken away. The residents may not be able to return to their homes for several months.

The mood among those affected was tense. The renewed escalation of the situation is putting the people of Brienz under great psychological pressure, it was said from the ranks. "How much longer do they want to put us through this?" asked one resident.

Another asked the municipality to reconsider the possible evacuation. A farmer complained that he didn't know where to put his animals, especially as winter was approaching. The last evacuation took place in spring 2023.

Situation not comparable to June 2023

The 1.2 million cubic meters of rock mass at risk of falling are very damp compared to the last major event on 16 June 2023, said Stefan Schneider, head of the early warning service. It must therefore be assumed that they could slide faster and penetrate further into the village. Speeds of over 80 kilometers per hour could be reached.

Around one and a half years ago, 1.2 million cubic meters of rock came down as a rather dry stream of debris. However, it stopped just before the village and spared it. At the beginning of July 2023, the people of Brienz were able to return to their homes after around one and a half months.

The uppermost part of the debris pile that had formed over Brienz at that time recently accelerated massively. The municipality therefore declared "Phase Yellow" on Saturday morning. This is in preparation for an evacuation. According to Porchet, this could take several days.

However, because the part at risk of falling reacts strongly to precipitation, it could happen quickly and those affected would have to leave their homes within hours, or immediately in an emergency. The event could possibly occur in the coming days. However, there is also hope that the masses of rock will slowly slide down into flatter terrain and thus remain in front of the village.

Authorities try to calm things down

Municipal president Daniel Albertin tried to reassure those affected: "You can rely on our solidarity." He referred to the ongoing construction of the 2.3-kilometre-long drainage tunnel below the village, which cost CHF 40 million. This is intended to drain the land mass and thus reduce the pressure on the landslides. The authorities have therefore not lost faith in preserving the homeland, Albertin continued.

Nevertheless, he had to face criticism for not answering existential questions. The living conditions are catastrophic, according to another affected person. The entire village is currently sliding 2.4 meters downhill every year. Some of the houses are therefore badly damaged. Doors no longer close and the sewage system no longer works properly. However, the legal situation provides for financial compensation only for total damage.

In the meantime, a fund of several million francs has been set up to cover the damage for those affected. However, this money will only flow if the village does not slide more than 10 cm per year, explained a representative of the cantonal building insurance company to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

However, this goal could only be achieved in several years, said geologist and head of the Brienz Early Warning Service, Stefan Schneider. The tunnel should be completed by the end of 2027. However, its effect will only unfold gradually.

