Easyjet is the only airline flying to Euroairport Basel while the main runway is being renovated. KEYSTONE

For five weeks, the skies over Basel belong to just one airline. Due to the runway renovation, Easyjet has a de facto monopoly at Euroairport - and is paying for it with significantly higher ticket prices.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to the renovation of the main runway, flight operations at Euroairport Basel will be severely restricted from mid-April to the end of May.

During this time, only Easyjet will be able to use the transverse runway, effectively giving it a monopoly on passenger flights.

Ticket prices will rise sharply - by up to 1682 percent on some routes, according to calculations. Show more

Euroairport Basel plans to invest CHF 500 million in its infrastructure over the next seven years. The main runway is already due for work this spring. It will be renovated for five weeks in April and May. Only one airline is still offering flights to and from Basel during this time - and is apparently making a real killing on fares.

Although Easyjet has to significantly reduce its flight operations, it is the only airline that can take off and land at all during the restructuring. This means that the British low-cost airline has a monopoly of sorts at Euroairport from April 15 to May 21 - and this is reflected in the ticket prices, as first reported by the "Basler Zeitung".

Up to 1682 percent more will be charged, as calculated by "20 Minuten". Flights to London would therefore cost CHF 223 instead of the current CHF 24, an increase of 817 percent. Flights to Barcelona would cost 342 francs instead of 28 francs (+1126 percent). The most significant increase, namely 1682 percent, is for flights to Mallorca: while flights in March cost just under 29 francs, in May you pay 515 francs.

Only 24 instead of 200 passenger flights per day

Despite the significant increase in prices, the price watchdog sees no reason to intervene. Easyjet does not have a permanent monopoly, a spokeswoman told "20 Minuten". The airline works "with a load-dependent pricing system. As operating costs have currently risen, the base prices are also likely to be higher. It is therefore understandable that ticket prices are rising due to the reduced supply."

During the closure of the main runway, only 24 passenger flights per day are planned, twelve take-offs and landings each, Euroairport reports. Normally there are around 200 take-offs and landings per day. Easyjet is the only airline that can use the cross runway on which the aircraft take off and land during the renovation of the main runway. All other airlines will not use it for technical reasons.

A challenge for the pilots

Incidentally, pilots will have to do without an instrument landing system on the cross runway. This will be a challenge, especially in difficult weather conditions.

"The minimum weather and visibility conditions for take-offs and landings are more restrictive on the east-west runway than on the main runway. For example, a minimum visibility of 5,000 meters is required to be able to land there," an airport spokesperson told "20 Minuten".

In regular operations, 110 destinations are served from Euroairport, of which Easyjet covers 77 destinations. During the refurbishment, the airline will only serve 29 routes, the most important of which will have six to seven flights per week. These include London Gatwick, Hamburg, Nice, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona.