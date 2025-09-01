There is track damage at St. Gallen station. Image: Screenshot

The Swiss Federal Railways are reporting a restriction at St. Gallen station. The reason for this is track damage.

Petar Marjanović

SBB is reporting a major disruption to commuter services on Monday morning on its disruption page. This is due to track damage that has been discovered and is causing restrictions.

It was initially unclear how long the disruption would last. SBB initially gave 23:59 as the end time - an indication of the uncertain situation.

Later in the morning, a media spokesperson confirmed to blue News that the disruption would last longer: "In St. Gallen, the switch blade of a turnout has to be replaced. The repair is scheduled for the coming night. Until then, the switch can only be used in one position."

As a result, tracks 5, 6 and 7 in St. Gallen cannot be approached from St. Gallen Winkeln.

The S5 and S81 lines are affected. The S5 runs on the Weinfelden-St. Gallen-St. Margrethen route and has to turn around in Gossau SG and in St. Gallen.

The S81 is completely canceled between Herisau and St. Gallen.

Long-distance trains are not affected. Delays, cancellations or track changes are to be expected.