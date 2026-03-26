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After controversial speed camera checks on the Kerenzerberg, the Glarus police admit to faults. However, they do not see any punishable manipulation.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Following an internal investigation, the Glarus cantonal police admit to errors in speed camera checks.

Although a controversial photo was not manipulated, it was incorrectly classified and insufficiently documented.

Several fines could be unlawful, the case is currently before the Federal Court. Show more

On Thursday, the Glarus cantonal police published the results of an internal investigation into controversial speed checks on the Kerenzerberg. It admits to "technical and organizational" weaknesses in police work.

"Mistakes have been made", explained police commander Richard Schmidt to the media. However, no criminally relevant violations were committed. The accusation of manipulation was not substantiated.

The investigation was triggered by speed checks on the Kerenzerberg at Easter 2021, which led to legal proceedings. Around 600 road users were fined on three public holidays. Seven of them took legal action to defend themselves. They criticized, for example, the placement of the signs for a 50 km/h speed limit reduction or their poor visibility in a hairpin bend.

The Glarus High Court ultimately found contradictory information from the cantonal police and inadequate documentation of the traffic situation. In addition, a photo in the court files, which was supposed to show the speed limit situation at the time due to a construction site, had possibly been manipulated by the police. The cantonal police therefore launched an internal investigation.

Police standards not adhered to

The investigation report now reveals that although the picture shows the relevant location, it was taken six months before the speed cameras were carried out. The investigations revealed further irregularities: The documentation of the signalization was inadequate and a road map was misleading.

Police standards had not been adhered to, explained Schmidt. There was therefore a need for the Glarus cantonal police to take action. The results revealed "that the incorrect information was due to an overload of police work in the appeal proceedings". The commander did not answer questions about personnel consequences.

Court calls it "windy police work"

According to the Glarus High Court, an ordinance issued by the Federal Roads Office (Astra) stipulates that a photo must be taken of every speed check. "This ensures that, particularly in the case of temporary signage, there is clarity about the location of the signage that was relevant at the time in the event of subsequent criminal proceedings," the court ruling states.

A public prosecutor handling the appeal of a road user who had been fined was missing a corresponding photo in the files. She therefore requested one.

However, the High Court later found that the subsequently submitted photo could not possibly have been taken during the period in question around Easter 2021. The trees in the photo would have too much foliage for that.

The court therefore assumed that the photo was taken much later. It criticized the police for not disclosing the time the photo was taken to the public prosecutor. In the case of "such windy work by a police officer", it is not possible to reliably determine whether the speed limit of 50 km/h was actually signaled in the area in question at the time, the ruling states.

Police officer resorted to an accident photo

The internal police investigation report has now come to the conclusion that the photo was not taken retrospectively. Rather, it shows the corresponding signaling six months before the speed checks. It was taken because a bicycle accident occurred right next to the signal at the time. The police officer responsible submitted this photo at the request of the public prosecutor's office without disclosing when it was taken.

The investigation report paints a picture of an overburdened police officer who was not sufficiently trained in dealing with other criminal authorities and in documenting evidence. He was primarily concerned with answering inquiries from other criminal authorities as quickly as possible. According to the investigation report, speed took precedence over diligence. The question of criminal misconduct was examined and, in the view of the cantonal police, answered in the negative.

The case is pending before the Federal Supreme Court

The case concerning the speed checks on the Kerenzerberg is currently still pending before the Federal Supreme Court.

Police commander Schmidt did not comment on the court case on Thursday. Refunds are not ruled out. The fines against around 600 road users could have been imposed unlawfully.