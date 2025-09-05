Robodog" was only able to deliver kebabs for Zekisworld for just over a week. Then the police stopped the device and Astra stopped the trial. KEYSTONE

The police and the Federal Roads Office stop the attempt to use a delivery robot to transport kebabs to customers in Zurich. The development start-up Rivr is now threatening to leave Switzerland.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich city police stopped a remote-controlled delivery robot dog because it was unclear whether it was considered a vehicle and fell under new rules for autonomous driving.

A few days later, the Federal Roads Office (Astra) actually classified the robot as a vehicle and is now demanding a safety test before further testing.

The start-up Rivr is considering relocating its activities abroad because of the regulation, as it sees too little scope for technological experimentation in Switzerland. Show more

"Robodog" was on the road for around a week, delivering kebabs for Zekisworld. Then two officers from the Zurich city police stopped the delivery robot in front of Oerlikon station. Telezüri reported on the unusual police operation and its background.

The robot dog was always accompanied by a person who controlled it remotely. Marko Bjelonic, CEO of the startup Rivr, which is developing the four-legged delivery robot, explains that this is why no permit was required for this trial phase.

The Zurich city police were not convinced, which is why they asked the Federal Roads Office (Astra) whether the device should be classified as a vehicle and fall under the new federal regulations for autonomous driving, reports the NZZ.

Is the robot dog a vehicle?

These came into force on March 1, 2025 and only allow vehicles to drive autonomously when parking, on the highway and on predefined routes. In the latter case, the vehicles must be permanently monitored remotely.

For Bjelonic, it is clear that his company's robot dog - a four-legged friend with rubber wheels on its extremities - is not a vehicle. It weighs only 60 kilograms and moves at a maximum speed of 14 km/h. A human can run that fast without any problems.

He is convinced that the experiment does not require special approval. This is why different rules apply in the USA for vehicles weighing several tons and small, lightweight " personal delivery devices".

However, a few days after the delivery robot was stopped, Astra decided that it was indeed a vehicle. A safety test was therefore necessary before Rivr was allowed to continue testing it in public and Zeki Döner could use it to deliver kebabs.

Delivery robot company wants to move abroad

Marko Bjelonic therefore sees no other option than to cease Rivr's operations in Switzerland and move to countries where they can "operate freely".

A spokesperson for Astra emphasizes that it is interested in the trial, but that a safety check is necessary beforehand. According to the NZZ, the Federal Office is trying to find a solution with Rivr and its Oerlikon robot dog. Astra is certainly open to innovation.

Bjelonic feels the opposite and complains that Switzerland regulates inventions before they have been understood and tested. This is why the country, which likes to present itself as particularly innovative, is already years behind other European countries and the USA.