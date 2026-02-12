Anyone who can provide information about this Lamborghini Urus in the Neuenhof area is asked to contact the Aargau cantonal police. Kantonspolizei Aargau

The police are asking the public for help in connection with the discovery of a body in Neuenhof AG. At the center is an orange Lamborghini.

Dominik Müller

At the end of January 2026, the lifeless body of a missing 33-year-old Swiss man was found in a wooded area in Neuenhof AG. The man had been missing since January 30, 2026.

At an early stage, the investigating authorities had not ruled out the possibility of a violent crime. In the course of the investigation, a 36-year-old German man came to the attention of the police. According to previous findings, the missing man had wanted to meet up with this man shortly before his disappearance; the two apparently knew each other.

The suspect was arrested on February 3. During subsequent questioning, he led the police to where the body had been dumped in the forest near Neuenhof. The body was formally identified the following day. The Baden public prosecutor's office opened criminal proceedings for intentional homicide and requested pre-trial detention.

Police appeal for witnesses

The police and public prosecutor's office are now looking for further clues as to what may have happened before the crime and are appealing to the public for help. Specifically, it is about the vehicle of the deceased.

Of particular interest are observations in connection with an orange Lamborghini 636 Urus, model year 2025. According to the police, the sports car may have been in the Neuenhof, Killwangen or Spreitenbach area between 12 noon on Thursday, January 29 and 12 noon on Friday, January 30.

They are particularly looking for information on: sightings of the vehicle, parking locations, conspicuous driving maneuvers, people who were traveling with the vehicle or possible photo or video recordings.

Anyone who has made such observations or can provide other relevant information is asked to contact the Aargau cantonal police.