Scammers are increasingly relying on face-to-face conversations to deceive their victims. In the process, they steal jewelry or trick victims into handing over cash. The Aargau Cantonal Police urges caution in everyday life.

Seniors Are Particularly Affected Police are now warning the public about "chain trick" scammers and fake gas station beggars

Here's what it's all about The Aargau Cantonal Police is warning of an increase in chain trick thefts and fraud attempts by so-called "fuel beggars."

The perpetrators pretend to be helpful or to be in distress in order to obtain jewelry or cash.

The police advise against handing over valuables, consistently refusing demands for cash, and reporting suspicious incidents immediately. Summary created with

“We have received an increasing number of reports in recent weeks about so-called ‘chain scam’ thefts,” the Aargau Cantonal Police writes in a statement. The same applies to people who ask for cash under the pretext of needing money for gas.

In what is known as “chain trick” theft, the perpetrators approach their victims under a harmless pretext. The police cite asking for directions as an example. According to them, older people are particularly often targeted.

During the conversation, they then deliberately seek physical contact. They claim to be putting a necklace around the victim’s neck as a sign of gratitude or reach for the victim’s jewelry. In doing so, they secretly steal real necklaces or bracelets and sometimes replace them with worthless costume jewelry. Often, the victims don’t notice the theft until later, when they’re back home.

Guidelines from the Cantonal Police Do not let strangers put jewelry on you, and never let your jewelry out of your hands.

Reject intrusive people loudly and firmly. Alert others to the situation.

End conversations when a situation seems uncomfortable, and walk away.

Wear valuable jewelry hidden under your clothes as much as possible.

Beware of Fuel Beggars

Another scam that is currently widespread involves so-called "fuel beggars." According to the cantonal police, they specifically target pedestrians and drivers in parking lots, at gas stations, or along major thoroughfares.

Under the pretext of not having money for gas, they ask for cash. As supposed compensation, they often offer jewelry that later turns out to be worthless. In addition, according to the report, they try to persuade their victims to pay money by fabricating emergencies or telling emotional stories.

Guidelines from the Cantonal Police Do not give cash to strangers.

Don't let yourself be pressured by alleged emergencies or supposedly valuable jewelry.

Consistently reject such offers.

Stay alert and report any suspicious activity to the police immediately by calling the emergency number 117.

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