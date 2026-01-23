In the so-called "chain trick," scammers secretly replace valuable jewelry with cheap replicas.
Featured image: Imago
Scammers are increasingly relying on face-to-face conversations to deceive their victims. In the process, they steal jewelry or trick victims into handing over cash. The Aargau Cantonal Police urges caution in everyday life.
“We have received an increasing number of reports in recent weeks about so-called ‘chain scam’ thefts,” the Aargau Cantonal Police writes in a statement. The same applies to people who ask for cash under the pretext of needing money for gas.
In what is known as “chain trick” theft, the perpetrators approach their victims under a harmless pretext. The police cite asking for directions as an example. According to them, older people are particularly often targeted.
During the conversation, they then deliberately seek physical contact. They claim to be putting a necklace around the victim’s neck as a sign of gratitude or reach for the victim’s jewelry. In doing so, they secretly steal real necklaces or bracelets and sometimes replace them with worthless costume jewelry. Often, the victims don’t notice the theft until later, when they’re back home.
Guidelines from the Cantonal Police
Another scam that is currently widespread involves so-called "fuel beggars." According to the cantonal police, they specifically target pedestrians and drivers in parking lots, at gas stations, or along major thoroughfares.
Under the pretext of not having money for gas, they ask for cash. As supposed compensation, they often offer jewelry that later turns out to be worthless. In addition, according to the report, they try to persuade their victims to pay money by fabricating emergencies or telling emotional stories.
Guidelines from the Cantonal Police