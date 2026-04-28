Large-scale operations in several cantons KEYSTONE

Strike against suspected cyber criminals: Police have struck simultaneously in several Swiss cantons and arrested ten men. Among other things, they are accused of romance scams and money laundering worth millions.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ten men were arrested in coordinated raids in several cantons.

The suspects are suspected of being part of an international fraud network.

Among other things, they are accused of romance scams and money laundering with losses running into millions. Show more

A large-scale police operation led to arrests in several cantons on Tuesday. Under the direction of the public prosecutor's office II of the canton of Zurich, officers searched various apartments and storage facilities and arrested a total of ten men.

The suspects are accused of being part of an international group active in various areas of cybercrime. The investigations focus on crimes such as serious money laundering and so-called romance scams, in which victims are emotionally manipulated and financially exploited via fake online profiles.

The alleged perpetrators are said to have caused millions in losses. According to the authorities, the investigation is targeting members of a Nigerian association and people who support it. The men arrested are between 32 and 54 years old.

The operation is part of a larger, internationally coordinated action against the network. The Swiss authorities worked closely with Europol and partners in other European countries. In this context, further arrests have already been made abroad.

The investigations are ongoing. The prosecution authorities are not providing any further details at present. The presumption of innocence applies to all suspects.

Romance scams have been one of the most widespread forms of digital fraud for years. Perpetrators create fake profiles on social networks or dating platforms, build up trust with their victims and ultimately persuade them to transfer money.