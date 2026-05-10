The car plunged several meters down a steep embankment. Kantonspolizei Zürich

In Rorbas, a 28-year-old driver caused a self-inflicted accident with a powerful car and was temporarily arrested on suspicion of speeding.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Rorbas on Saturday morning, a 28-year-old driver lost control of his powerful vehicle and caused an accident.

The car plunged down an embankment, but the driver was uninjured.

He was temporarily arrested on suspicion of speeding and proceedings are underway. Show more

Following an accident in Rorbas ZH, a driver was temporarily arrested on Saturday morning. At around 9.50 a.m., the 28-year-old Swiss man was driving a powerful passenger car (480 hp) on Bülacherstrasse in the direction of Bülach ZH when he lost control of his vehicle in a combination of bends, according to a police press release.

The car initially veered into the oncoming lane, then skidded back into its own lane and finally plunged several meters down a steep embankment over a sloping forest edge. The vehicle came to a standstill on its wheels in the undergrowth. The driver was uninjured.

The exact cause of the accident is still unclear. The Zurich cantonal police are investigating the incident in close cooperation with the public prosecutor's office. The vehicle involved in the accident has been seized.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of speeding and taken to a police station for questioning. After police questioning, he was released from police custody. Proceedings were opened against him for a serious traffic offense.