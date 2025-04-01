  1. Residential Customers
Drug dealing in Winterthur Police arrest dealer - baby and woman sitting in car during handover

Carsten Dörges

1.4.2025

A drug dealer was arrested in Winterthur ZH. (symbolic picture)
A drug dealer was arrested in Winterthur ZH. (symbolic picture)
Bild: Marijan Murat/dpa

Surprise during the arrest of a suspected drug dealer: not only was his partner sitting in the car during the handover, but also their three-month-old baby.

01.04.2025, 15:42

01.04.2025, 15:43

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • While a suspected drug dealer wanted to sell drugs in Winterthur, his family was in the car with him.
  • The 31-year-old girlfriend had her three-month-old baby with her in the car.
  • The 24-year-old Swiss man and his girlfriend now have to answer to the Winterthur Unterland public prosecutor's office.
Show more

Investigators from the Winterthur city police observed a man handing over drugs on March 27. What was special about the subsequent arrest was that not only was the alleged drug dealer's partner in the car, but also his three-month-old baby.

As the city police wrote in a press release, the drug handover took place in Winterthur-Töss. The 24-year-old Swiss national is accused of selling around 50 grams of cocaine to a man.

Expert warns of dangers. Cocaine boom in Switzerland - and no one can stop it

Expert warns of dangersCocaine boom in Switzerland - and no one can stop it

The police then met the man's girlfriend in the suspect's vehicle in the immediate vicinity of the drug handover. Also in the car - their three-month-old baby. The baby's mother, a 31-year-old Spanish woman, was arrested and questioned.

In the course of this, the public prosecutor's office ordered a search of the couple's shared home, during which the police seized marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

The 24-year-old Swiss man is now also suspected of driving the vehicle under the influence of drugs. He and his 31-year-old girlfriend now have to answer to the Winterthur Unterland public prosecutor's office.

