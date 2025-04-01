A drug dealer was arrested in Winterthur ZH. (symbolic picture) Bild: Marijan Murat/dpa

Surprise during the arrest of a suspected drug dealer: not only was his partner sitting in the car during the handover, but also their three-month-old baby.

Carsten Dörges

Investigators from the Winterthur city police observed a man handing over drugs on March 27. What was special about the subsequent arrest was that not only was the alleged drug dealer's partner in the car, but also his three-month-old baby.

As the city police wrote in a press release, the drug handover took place in Winterthur-Töss. The 24-year-old Swiss national is accused of selling around 50 grams of cocaine to a man.

The police then met the man's girlfriend in the suspect's vehicle in the immediate vicinity of the drug handover. Also in the car - their three-month-old baby. The baby's mother, a 31-year-old Spanish woman, was arrested and questioned.

In the course of this, the public prosecutor's office ordered a search of the couple's shared home, during which the police seized marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

The 24-year-old Swiss man is now also suspected of driving the vehicle under the influence of drugs. He and his 31-year-old girlfriend now have to answer to the Winterthur Unterland public prosecutor's office.