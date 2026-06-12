The police have arrested seven teenagers. sda

Following the violent video from the Zurich Oberland, police have arrested additional suspected participants. A total of seven teenagers were arrested in connection with the attack in Grüt.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich cantonal police have arrested seven more teenagers following the attack in Grüt.

The suspects are between 13 and 16 years old and come from Switzerland, Eritrea, and Portugal.

The Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office is now reviewing detention measures and possible placements in secure facilities. Show more

The investigation into the brutal attack on a teenager in the Zurich Oberland has taken a new turn.

As the Zurich Cantonal Police and the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday, seven more juveniles have been arrested. The arrests followed interrogations of the suspects previously taken into custody and were based on new evidence.

Six youths were apprehended on Thursday. A seventh turned himself in to the police on Friday morning.

As part of the investigation, authorities conducted several house searches. During these searches, police seized evidence. The authorities did not disclose what items were involved. The youths are between 13 and 16 years old and are from Switzerland, Eritrea, and Portugal.

Youth Prosecution Office Considers Next Steps

Following police questioning, the juveniles will be handed over to the juvenile prosecutor’s office. The office is now reviewing potential grounds for detention as well as further measures. According to the statement, they are also examining what steps are necessary to ensure the juveniles do not commit any further crimes in the future.

For some suspects, this could mean that they remain in the custody of the juvenile prosecutor’s office for the time being or are placed in a secure facility.

Video caused outrage

The case has attracted significant attention in recent days. It came to light through a video circulating on social media. The video shows several youths beating and kicking a youth lying on the ground.

According to media reports, a machete and a pistol were also shown in the video. Whether the weapon is a real firearm remains under investigation.

Investigators are now attempting to reconstruct the exact roles of the individuals involved as well as the sequence of events during the attack. The investigation is ongoing.