Successful investigation in Lucerne Police arrest several people after bank robbery in Willisau

Petar Marjanović

5.8.2025

At the end of July, Valiant Bank was robbed by an unknown assailant.
KAPO LU

Following the armed robbery of the Valiant Bank in Willisau, the Lucerne police have arrested several suspects. The investigation is still ongoing.

05.08.2025, 08:48

05.08.2025, 09:13

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On July 24, 2025, a masked person robbed the Valiant Bank in Willisau LU and stole cash.
  • The Lucerne police have now arrested several suspects.
  • The investigation is ongoing and the Sursee public prosecutor's office is conducting the proceedings.
Following the armed robbery of the Valiant Bank in Willisau LU at the end of July, Lucerne police have arrested several suspects.

This was announced by the police in a press release on Tuesday. The Sursee public prosecutor's office is conducting the investigation. The number of people arrested was not disclosed. The statement reads: "In order not to jeopardize this, no further details can be disclosed at this time."

The robbery took place on July 24 at around 4 p.m. at Bruggmatt 1 in Willisau. The perpetrators forced their way into the bank branch and stole cash.

The bank is located at the address Bruggmatt 1, Willisau.
Swisstopo

At the time of the crime, the perpetrator was wearing dark trousers, a gray jacket and a motorcycle helmet. It was initially unclear whether it was a woman or a man. Initial indications suggested that the escape took place on a motorcycle.

The Lucerne police immediately launched a manhunt and published two mugshots. The public was also asked to report any suspicious observations in the vicinity of the bank. As a result of investigations, several suspects have now been arrested.

The persons are presumed innocent. The Sursee public prosecutor's office is continuing the proceedings.

