This was announced by the police in a press release on Tuesday. The Sursee public prosecutor's office is conducting the investigation. The number of people arrested was not disclosed. The statement reads: "In order not to jeopardize this, no further details can be disclosed at this time."
The robbery took place on July 24 at around 4 p.m. at Bruggmatt 1 in Willisau. The perpetrators forced their way into the bank branch and stole cash.
At the time of the crime, the perpetrator was wearing dark trousers, a gray jacket and a motorcycle helmet. It was initially unclear whether it was a woman or a man. Initial indications suggested that the escape took place on a motorcycle.
The Lucerne police immediately launched a manhunt and published two mugshots. The public was also asked to report any suspicious observations in the vicinity of the bank. As a result of investigations, several suspects have now been arrested.
The persons are presumed innocent. The Sursee public prosecutor's office is continuing the proceedings.