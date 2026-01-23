An 82-year-old man lost his life in an apartment fire in Ittigen, Bern. A suspect is now in pretrial detention. Police currently believe the fire was set intentionally.

The fire broke out in an apartment on one of the upper floors of the apartment building. The apartment shows clear signs of soot damage following the fire.

Here's what it's all about Following the fatal apartment fire in Ittigen, Bern, police arrested a suspect.

The 82-year-old victim died in the hospital after being rescued.

Investigators believe the fire was set intentionally. Summary created with

The apartment fire in which a man died on Saturday in Ittigen, Bern, is believed to have been set intentionally. Police arrested the suspected perpetrator that same day. He is currently in pretrial detention.

The fire in the apartment building on Papiermühlestrasse broke out early Saturday morning, as reported by blue News reported on Swiss National Day. Emergency responders found an unconscious man in the stairwell. He later died at the hospital. The other residents were able to escape on their own.

The victim was an 82-year-old Swiss man from the canton of Bern, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Bern Cantonal Police. Three other people were taken to the hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.

The apartment affected by the fire was severely damaged and is no longer habitable. The police investigation is ongoing.