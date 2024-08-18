The police wanted to stop the electric motorcyclist and his passenger on the pier. (archive picture) Keystone

Police in Lucerne have arrested a 16-year-old e-moped rider. On his escape, he crashed into several people.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Police in Lucerne have arrested a 16-year-old e-moped driver.

On his escape, he crashed into several people. Show more

After a chase through Lucerne's old town, the police arrested an electric motorcyclist on Saturday. During the escape, the motorcycle presumably collided with several people, as the Lucerne police reported on Sunday.

The electric motorcycle had driven through the terrace areas of several restaurants, among other places. Passers-by were assisted by third parties after the electric motorcycle passed through.

According to the police, the arrested driver is a 16-year-old Swiss national. The police wanted to check him and his passenger on the pier. However, the two of them drove off across the old town. In the Franziskanerplatz area, the passenger left the electric motorcycle and was immediately checked by the police. The driver himself continued his escape. He was finally stopped in the Geissmattbrücke area and arrested.

SDA