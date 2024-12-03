A police car drives in front of the Federal Palace on Saturday, August 7, 2021 in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex) KEYSTONE

A book by a Bernese police officer that addresses questionable practices and the defense of the N-word is causing an uproar among the cantonal police and the Anti-Racism Commission.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A police officer from Bern has written a book under a pseudonym about his experiences at work.

The author describes scenes of vigilante justice, violence and racism.

His employer has distanced itself from the book. Show more

A book by a Bernese police officer has caused a stir because it describes controversial views and practices, according to "Blick".

The author, who writes under a pseudonym, justifies the use of the N-word and describes how colleagues have resorted to vigilante justice. These statements have prompted the Bern Cantonal Police to clearly distance itself from the content.

The police officer, who published the book at the end of 2018, describes his experiences on patrol and uses the N-word, which he describes as "pretty". He argues that he grew up in a different time and that the word has no negative connotations for him. This attitude met with harsh criticism, particularly from the Federal Commission against Racism.

Police officers as "burnt children"

In a chapter on racism, the author claims that police officers are not racists, but "burnt children". He describes situations in which colleagues lost control and resorted to violence when they felt provoked. He justifies these actions with a "cuddly justice system" that treats drug dealers too gently.

The Bern cantonal police only became aware of the problematic content following an inquiry and has now clearly distanced itself from the statements. The author had informed the police leadership at the time about his book project, but no official approval was given. The police are now planning to seek talks with the police officer, as the statements violate their values.

The author defends himself to the press and emphasizes that he is not racist and that he likes all people. He explained that the text was several years old and that he did not want to distance himself from it. However, the Anti-Racism Commission criticizes that the N-word should never be used by police officers, as it is historically loaded and supports racist structures.

