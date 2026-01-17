Anti-WEF demonstrators encircled at Bern railroad station - Gallery The police surrounded the demonstrators at the train station. Image: Keystone Only a few hundred demonstrators gathered for the anti-WEF demonstration in Bern. Image: Keystone The police had a massive presence in the city. Image: Keystone Anti-WEF demonstrators encircled at Bern railroad station - Gallery The police surrounded the demonstrators at the train station. Image: Keystone Only a few hundred demonstrators gathered for the anti-WEF demonstration in Bern. Image: Keystone The police had a massive presence in the city. Image: Keystone

The police have broken up an unauthorized anti-WEF demonstration in Bern. A massive police contingent was on site due to concerns about new riots.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hundreds have gathered in Bern for two anti-WEF demonstrations.

Fearing new riots, the police were on the scene with a large contingent.

One of the gatherings was unauthorized, but was tolerated by the police - a parade through the city centre was not.

This article was last comprehensively updated at 18:38.

On Saturday afternoon, the police surrounded an unauthorized anti-WEF demonstration in Bern at the assembly point on Bahnhofplatz. A few dozen demonstrators were confronted by a massive police force.

Police in full riot gear cordoned off the station square for around two hours. Traffic was restricted, including access to the station at times. There were repeated disturbances in the cauldron.

On Saturday evening, the control of those trapped inside continued. The police had provided them with mobile toilets and food, they announced on X. Behind the police cordon, numerous people showed solidarity with the demonstrators.

Aktuell befinden sich anlässlich der unbewilligten Kundgebung in #Bern mehrere Dutzend Personen im Kessel bei der Heiliggeistkirche. Für die Dauer der Personenkontrollen werden nun Toiletten und Verpflegung organisiert. — Kantonspolizei Bern (@PoliceBern) January 17, 2026

The reason for the operation was an unauthorized rally against the World Economic Forum (WEF). Left-wing, left-wing autonomous and pro-Palestinian groups had called for the demonstration. A few hundred predominantly young people responded to the call, some of whom withdrew during the course of the rally.

Police issued an ultimatum

Before the encirclement, the police used loudspeakers to point out that a peaceful demonstration in the square would be tolerated - but not a procession. The demonstrators responded with boos. As a result, demonstrators, some of them wearing masks, marched around the station square. In the end, the police asked the participants to leave the square before surrounding those who remained.

Police officers from numerous cantons were present throughout the city center. A water cannon was also on site, but was not used. The Bundesplatz was cordoned off and numerous emergency vehicles were parked in front of the Bundeshaus.

City advised against participation

The city of Bern had advised against taking part in the rally in advance. The large police contingent had been announced. This was done with reference to "past similar demonstrations" and an authorized demonstration taking place at the same time in front of the Iranian embassy. The latter was peaceful.

Just over three months ago, a demonstration in the city of Bern got out of hand. The memorable Gaza demonstration on October 11 caused damage to property in the high six-figure range, and emergency services and demonstrators were injured.

On Thursday, the city government published a report on the political handling of these events and defended its approach. According to the report, it still believes it was right not to nip the unauthorized demonstration in the bud.