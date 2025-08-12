The cell phones were wrapped in aluminum. Kantonspolizei Zürich

The Zurich cantonal police have found around 40 cell phones in Wald ZH that were stolen at the Street Parade.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich cantonal police have seized around 40 stolen cell phones that were stolen at the Street Parade.

Investigators caught several people directly at the Street Parade. Subsequent investigations led to a house search in Wald ZH.

The suspected thieves were people from Colombia who were staying in Switzerland illegally. Show more

The Zurich cantonal police have seized 40 cell phones in Wald ZH that were stolen at the Street Parade. This was announced in a press release.

Investigators at the Street Parade on Saturday, August 9, noticed a woman and a man who were busy removing the SIM card from a previously stolen cell phone. The two people were checked and arrested.

Around 30 minutes later, investigators also caught two other men stealing a cell phone at Bellevue. They were also arrested.

According to the Zurich cantonal police, investigations subsequently revealed a connection between the four people. During a house search in Wald ZH, two other women were also found and arrested.

Plastic bag with cell phones wrapped in aluminum foil

The investigators seized three cell phones wrapped in aluminum foil in their vehicle. Nearby, in a wooded area, the cantonal police found a plastic bag containing around 40 cell phones wrapped in aluminum foil. These could also be assigned to the arrested persons.

They were six people from Colombia, aged between 20 and 46, who were there illegally. After being questioned by the police, they were handed over to the public prosecutor's office.

