Around 30 minutes later, investigators also caught two other men stealing a cell phone at Bellevue. They were also arrested.
According to the Zurich cantonal police, investigations subsequently revealed a connection between the four people. During a house search in Wald ZH, two other women were also found and arrested.
Plastic bag with cell phones wrapped in aluminum foil
The investigators seized three cell phones wrapped in aluminum foil in their vehicle. Nearby, in a wooded area, the cantonal police found a plastic bag containing around 40 cell phones wrapped in aluminum foil. These could also be assigned to the arrested persons.
They were six people from Colombia, aged between 20 and 46, who were there illegally. After being questioned by the police, they were handed over to the public prosecutor's office.