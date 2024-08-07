The Fribourg cantonal police were involved in an accident. (symbolic image) Kantonspolizei Freiburg

On Wednesday morning, two people were slightly injured in an accident involving a police vehicle in Granges-Paccot. The latter was on an urgent journey with its siren and flashing blue lights on.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An accident occurred in Granges-Paccot FR on Wednesday.

A police car crashed into another car.

Two people were injured. Show more

At around 10.05 a.m. on Wednesday, an accident involving a police car occurred on Murtenstrasse in Granges-Paccot FR.

The accident occurred at the traffic circle at the Route des Grives junction. The accident involved an unmarked police car on its way to an emergency and another vehicle.

Initial investigations indicate that the unmarked police car, with its siren and flashing blue lights switched on, was traveling on Murtenstrasse in the direction of Fribourg city center to carry out an urgent operation, according to the Fribourg cantonal police.

When it reached the traffic circle, it collided with a vehicle turning into the traffic circle from the right for reasons that are still unclear. An investigation is underway to clarify the exact circumstances of this accident.

The Freiburg fire department was called out to neutralize the spilled fuel. Officers from the inter-municipal police force directed traffic for the purposes of the intervention.