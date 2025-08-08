The Aaargau cantonal police managed to arrest the two men. Kantonspolizei Aargau

Two suspected burglars were caught red-handed and arrested in Untersiggenthal AG on Thursday evening - thanks to attentive residents.

Dominik Müller

On Thursday, shortly before 10.30 p.m., residents in Untersiggenthal AG noticed that a light was on in a neighboring apartment. The owners were on vacation at the time.

The residents immediately reported the suspicion to the cantonal emergency call center. Patrols from the Baden and Brugg municipal police forces were deployed and found that there were indeed lights on and people in the apartment, as the Aargau cantonal police wrote in a statement.

When the burglars noticed the police, they fled through a window on the first floor. They jumped around three meters down into a garage entrance below. One of the men fell and injured his feet.

The Baden municipal police stopped him immediately afterwards and took the 33-year-old Georgian to hospital under police escort. A second patrol was able to stop his compatriot of the same age a few meters from the scene.

According to the statement, the two were carrying burglary tools, gloves and suspected stolen goods. The police arrested them for the time being. The Aargau cantonal police have opened an investigation and are looking into possible further crimes.