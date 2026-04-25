Suspected car thieves engaged in a chase with the Aargau cantonal police. Keystone/Ennio Leanza (Symbolbild)

Two men break into a garage, steal two luxury cars and engage in a wild chase with the police on the A1. However, the suspected car thieves didn't get very far.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Aargau cantonal police have arrested two suspected car thieves.

The two young Frenchmen allegedly broke into a garage in Herisau, stole an Audi RS Q8 and a BMW X5 and rammed a gate.

One of the two young men collided with another vehicle during the chase. Show more

After a chase on the A1, the police in Aargau stopped two young men. They are alleged to have stolen two luxury cars in Herisau AR.

The two young Frenchmen were provisionally arrested and handed over to the law enforcement authorities of the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden, the Aargau cantonal police announced on Saturday.

The two stolen vehicles, an Audi RS Q8 and a BMW X5, were stolen during the night in Herisau, according to the police report. The perpetrators broke into a garage and rammed a gate with a vehicle.

A large-scale manhunt was then launched, according to the Aargau cantonal police. Several patrols from the regional and municipal police forces and the cantonal police were deployed, and patrols from the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security were also involved in the operation.

Escape on foot

A police patrol spotted the BMW shortly before eight o'clock on the A1 highway near the Baregg tunnel. The 18-year-old driver fled the highway in Mägenwil AG, collided with another car and was caught on foot after a short escape.

The stolen Audi was also discovered a short time later on the A1 near Schafisheim AG. The police stopped the 19-year-old driver shortly after Rothrist AG following a pursuit in the direction of the canton of Solothurn.