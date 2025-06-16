Several arrests were made in Regensdorf ZH on Sunday night. Kantonspolizei Zürich

On Sunday night, the Zurich cantonal police arrested several people during checks at two cultural clubs and uncovered various breaches of the law.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich cantonal police carried out targeted checks at a Vietnamese and a Turkish cultural association on Sunday night.

Several people were arrested.

Several breaches of the law were discovered in both establishments, including illegal residence, unauthorized employment and illegal gambling. Show more

On Sunday night, the Zurich cantonal police carried out two targeted checks at a Vietnamese and a Turkish cultural association. A total of three people were arrested and several breaches of the law were discovered, according to a statement.

On behalf of the Federal Gaming Board, the cantonal police inspected the premises of a Vietnamese cultural association. On site, the police checked several visitors and arrested a 43-year-old Vietnamese woman.

The reason: she was staying in Switzerland illegally and working without a permit. The 53-year-old restaurant owner was also arrested. He was employing the woman without authorization.

Illegal poker games

The police also discovered that illegal poker games were being played in the restaurant and that the operator did not have a hospitality license. The violations discovered were reported to the relevant investigating authorities.

During the course of the same night, the cantonal police also checked a Turkish cultural association. A 32-year-old Georgian woman was arrested there, who was also staying in Switzerland without a valid residence permit and working illegally. She was reported to the public prosecutor's office.

The operator of the Turkish restaurant must answer for unauthorized employment and other violations of the cantonal Hospitality Industry Act and the Tobacco Products Act.