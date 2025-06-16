On Sunday night, the Zurich cantonal police carried out two targeted checks at a Vietnamese and a Turkish cultural association. A total of three people were arrested and several breaches of the law were discovered, according to a statement.
On behalf of the Federal Gaming Board, the cantonal police inspected the premises of a Vietnamese cultural association. On site, the police checked several visitors and arrested a 43-year-old Vietnamese woman.
The reason: she was staying in Switzerland illegally and working without a permit. The 53-year-old restaurant owner was also arrested. He was employing the woman without authorization.
Illegal poker games
The police also discovered that illegal poker games were being played in the restaurant and that the operator did not have a hospitality license. The violations discovered were reported to the relevant investigating authorities.
During the course of the same night, the cantonal police also checked a Turkish cultural association. A 32-year-old Georgian woman was arrested there, who was also staying in Switzerland without a valid residence permit and working illegally. She was reported to the public prosecutor's office.
The operator of the Turkish restaurant must answer for unauthorized employment and other violations of the cantonal Hospitality Industry Act and the Tobacco Products Act.