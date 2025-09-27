Alleged activist was taken away in handcuffs. Bild: BRK News

A demonstration against the expansion of the A1 highway between Luterbach and Härkingen was planned. The demonstrators didn't show up at the first meeting point, then the police had everything under control.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you Various organizations have called for an unauthorized demonstration against the expansion of the A1 freeway.

Under the slogan "Highway to Hell", participants actually wanted to gather at Kreuzackerplatz in Solothurn.

The meeting point was postponed several times, but the police had everything under control. Show more

Various organizations have called for an unauthorized demonstration against the expansion of the A1 freeway between Luterbach and Härkingen. Under the slogan "Highway to Hell", participants were supposed to gather at 13:30 on Kreuzackerplatz in Solothurn. The cantonal police were there, but surprisingly there were no demonstrators.

Instead, a new call circulated on the internet during the morning: The meeting point would be moved to Luterbach. There, the police checked several people at the train station at around 14:00. One suspected activist was handcuffed and taken to a police vehicle. Further identity checks were carried out in and around the station.

Police had everything under control. Bild: BRK News

Shortly before 3 p.m., the organizers again called for a relocation of the assembly point - this time in the direction of Luterbach church. But even there, only the police showed up, no demonstrators.