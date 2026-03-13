The fire department secures the scene of the crime in Kerzers FR. Bild: KEYSTONE / Alessandro della Valle (Archivbild)

Three days after the horrific act in Kerzers, earlier threats by the alleged perpetrator come to light. Now the authorities are being criticized: could the crime have been prevented?

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you The police are being criticized in the case of the Postbus fire in Kerzers.

As was revealed on Friday evening, the alleged perpetrator had already threatened to harm himself in 2019 when he barricaded himself in an SRF building.

The authorities defended their actions. The man was not known to be a threat. The incident in 2019 was not a criminal offense. Show more

It was an act of desperation: on Tuesday evening, a man doused himself with petrol in a Postbus in Kerzers in the canton of Fribourg and set himself alight. Five other people died as a result of the brutal suicide. Just as many people were injured.

Since a report in the Blick newspaper on Friday evening revealed that the 65-year-old had already barricaded himself in an SRF building in Bern in August 2019 and threatened to harm himself, the authorities have been faced with an unpleasant question in the case: Should the danger the man posed to himself and others have been recognized beforehand?

Incident in SRF building was "not a criminal offense"

The police have now defended their actions. Although the alleged perpetrator was known to the police for the misuse of narcotics, he was not known to be a threat. Accordingly, there was no knowledge of any violent crimes or threats emanating from him.

"The head of communications for the cantonal police explained in response to an inquiry from the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper that "there were also no indications of danger to himself or others" during the investigations into the missing person report, which was sent out by Aarberg hospital six hours before the crime.

When asked about the "Blick" report, she stated that "according to initial assessments, the case was not a criminal offense". The police are legally obliged to delete entries unrelated to a criminal offense from their systems after five years at the latest.