In Lausanne, the police carried out a major operation against drug trafficking lasting several months. The Lausanne municipal police and the Vaud cantonal police carried out 28 coordinated operations, during the course of which 187 people were prosecuted.
The operation was led by the public prosecutor's office. It was also aimed at drug trafficking, money laundering and people living illegally in apartments in the building at 85 Rue de Genève. This was announced by the city of Lausanne and the canton of Vaud in a communiqué distributed at a media conference on Tuesday.
In the course of the operations between February and October 2025, 82 rooms and studios were searched and 143 arrests were made. According to initial findings, drug trafficking is said to have generated profits of several million francs.
In addition, cases of social security fraud were uncovered. Criminal proceedings are underway against the owner of the building, the manager and the janitor.