187 criminal proceedings: The Lausanne municipal police and the Vaud cantonal police were involved in the major operation against drug trafficking. (archive picture) Keystone

In Lausanne, the police carried out a major raid against drug trafficking and money laundering. There were numerous arrests and 187 criminal proceedings.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In Lausanne, the police carried out a major operation lasting several months against drug trafficking, money laundering and illegal residential use.

They carried out 28 operations and prosecuted 187 people.

In addition, 143 arrests were made and there was evidence of million-dollar profits and social security fraud. Show more

In Lausanne, the police carried out a major operation against drug trafficking lasting several months. The Lausanne municipal police and the Vaud cantonal police carried out 28 coordinated operations, during the course of which 187 people were prosecuted.

The operation was led by the public prosecutor's office. It was also aimed at drug trafficking, money laundering and people living illegally in apartments in the building at 85 Rue de Genève. This was announced by the city of Lausanne and the canton of Vaud in a communiqué distributed at a media conference on Tuesday.

In the course of the operations between February and October 2025, 82 rooms and studios were searched and 143 arrests were made. According to initial findings, drug trafficking is said to have generated profits of several million francs.

In addition, cases of social security fraud were uncovered. Criminal proceedings are underway against the owner of the building, the manager and the janitor.