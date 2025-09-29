A diver from the Zurich cantonal police died in an accident during a search operation in the River Limmat. (symbolic image) sda

A 44-year-old police diver died during a search operation in Dietikon on Sunday. The Zurich cantonal police are mourning the loss of their officer.

Sven Ziegler

A tragic accident overshadowed a Zurich cantonal police operation on Sunday afternoon. According to the police, a 44-year-old police diver died during a search operation in the River Limmat.

At around 1.15 p.m., a passer-by reported seeing a person in the water in the canal in front of the Dietikon power plant, who called for help and then went under. The police, fire department and paramedics were then called out. A Rega helicopter and the police helicopter were also deployed, as were fire departments from Dietikon, Geroldswil-Oetwil a.d.L. and Wettingen. In consultation with the power plant operator EKZ, emergency services finally dived into the canal in front of the weir in search of the missing person.

This led to the police diver's fatal accident. Colleagues were only able to recover him lifeless. A care team looked after the police officers on duty and other helpers. The cause of the accident is unclear and is now being investigated by the public prosecutor's office. The actual search for the missing person continued on Monday.

Police commander Marius Weyermann was deeply saddened: "As a corps, we are deeply affected and mourn with the relatives and friends of our deceased comrade. A death like this in the line of duty shows us that our work is not without risk. Anyone who is so committed to their fellow human beings and their safety deserves the highest recognition."

According to the Zurich cantonal police, this is the first time since 1979 that a member of the corps has lost his life in the line of duty.