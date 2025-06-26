The Uri cantonal police rule out a terrorist background. Symbolbild: Keystone

A swimming trip in the canton of Uri ended fatally. Police divers were only able to recover the 76-year-old man lifeless from Lake Uri.

Dominik Müller

On Wednesday at 2.30 pm, the police received an emergency call: a 76-year-old man from the canton of Uri had disappeared at the Isleten lido in Lake Uri. The lido was then completely evacuated to enable a comprehensive search operation. This was reported by the Uri cantonal police in a statement.

At around 6.30 p.m., police divers were able to locate the missing man dead at a depth of around twelve meters and retrieve him from the water. The exact circumstances that led to the man's death are currently the subject of an ongoing investigation.

The Uri chemical rescue and lake rescue services, a care team, the Schwyz cantonal police and the Uri cantonal police were deployed.