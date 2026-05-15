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Rothrist AG Police dog catches 15-year-old burglar "in the act"

Philipp Dahm

15.5.2026

This police dog only serves as a symbolic image.
This police dog only serves as a symbolic image.
sda

A 15-year-old Frenchman broke into two garages in Rothrist AG on Ascension Day evening. Unfortunately for him, the cantonal police tracked him down with a service dog.

15.05.2026, 11:42

15.05.2026, 11:46

The garage owner on Galliweg in Rothrist AG had an alarm system that went off on Ascension Day evening: shortly before 10.45 p.m., the man alerted the cantonal police, as reported today. He reports a figure that he can make out on the surveillance camera.

Patrol cars rush to the scene. When the first patrol arrives, the perpetrator has disappeared: The officers initiate a "manhunt" and discover a smashed window in a nearby garage business on Industrieweg.

"A person was recognizable inside, who was stopped and arrested with the help of a service dog," the Kapo stated. The suspected young offender was detained after consultation with the responsible juvenile prosecutor's office.