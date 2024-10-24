Police dog Farouk during training in a residential area. Kantonspolizei Aargau

A senior citizen fell down a slope while walking in the woods in Würenlingen AG on Tuesday evening. Fortunately, police dog Farouk found him in time.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Search dog Farouk found a missing senior citizen in Würenlingen AG on Tuesday.

The 82-year-old had fallen in the forest.

The man was taken to hospital for a precautionary examination. Show more

The 82-year-old told his wife that he wanted to stop off at the Frohsinn and left their retirement home in Würenlingen AG late in the afternoon. When he had still not returned home at 8 p.m. and had never appeared at the restaurant in question, the worried wife informed the cantonal police.

According to a statement, the police contacted the surrounding hospitals and checked the missing man's places of residence. It was soon feared that something might have happened to the elderly man, who was walking with a walking frame and was in poor health.

While technical investigations into the missing man's cell phone were underway, the advanced hour of the evening prompted a rapid search with a police dog. Together with his handler, the search dog Farouk picked up the scent of the person concerned.

Senior is safe and sound

According to the press release, the "extremely fine nose" of the Bavarian mountain dog led the search team to a nearby wooded area. And it was there that the dog and companion found the missing man - safe and sound, but lying helplessly at the foot of a steep slope in the undergrowth. An ambulance took the 82-year-old to hospital for a precautionary examination.

According to the victim, he had wanted to take a short walk in the forest before going to the restaurant and fell. If Farouk had not found him in time, it is doubtful whether the elderly man would have survived the chilly night.

In addition to Farouk, the Aargau cantonal police also have two other search dogs, which have searched for missing persons around 60 times this year alone.