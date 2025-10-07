A Belgian shepherd dog has attacked a 7-year-old child in Upper Valais. (symbolic image) Bild: Keystone

In Upper Valais, a police officer's dog has seriously injured a 7-year-old boy, according to medical reports. The police classified the injuries as minor - the dog lives on.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you In November 2024, a boy was attacked by a Belgian shepherd dog in a municipality in Upper Valais.

The 7-year-old had to undergo emergency surgery. Medical documents refer to "serious injuries".

The cantonal police, however, categorized the boy's injuries as "minor".

The animal belongs to a police officer.

The dog's owner has only been ordered to take safety measures. Show more

It was last November when a 7-year-old boy was attacked by a military-trained Belgian shepherd dog in a municipality in Upper Valais. The animal bit the boy in the head - in such a way that the staff at the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery wrote in documents of "deep bites and abrasions".

There were also "multiple head wounds", "gaping, reaching up to the calvaria" and a broken arm. There were also "sometimes large gaping bite wounds and abrasions all over the body".

The hospital records paint a completely different picture to the one that emerges from the police report. It mentions an "incident with a dog", with the result: "Child slightly injured".

Child had to undergo emergency surgery

However, a head physician at the Upper Valais Hospital Center, who was provided with excerpts from the hospital records by the "Walliser Bote" , replied to the newspaper: "Any medical report and any lawyer will confirm that this was a serious physical injury with additional possible psychological consequences."

What exactly happened? The parents of the dog owner, a police officer, had just returned from shopping with the animal when the dog pounced on the neighbor's boy. The dog owner's father managed to free the child from the dog, after which the mother took the boy to his father - covered in blood. This was followed by emergency surgery in hospital.

The German shepherd had been trained as a guard dog for the military. The police officer was previously a dog handler in the Swiss army and acquired the animal after completing recruit school. It is not used as a police dog.

Dog lives on the neighbor's property

When asked by the "Walliser Bote", the cantonal police continue to speak of an "incident with a dog in which a child was slightly injured". Further inquiries, for example about the discrepancy between the police assessment and the assessment of the doctors, remain unanswered by the police with reference to the Valais public prosecutor's office, which has initiated an investigation.

"A dog that seriously injures a child must be put down," the head of the army dog service told the newspaper. In Valais, the cantonal veterinary office is responsible for this assessment. Only if the dog's behavior is classified as "uncorrectable" by an external vet is it possible to put the animal down.

As the vet who was called came to the conclusion that the animal's behavior could be classified as correctable, the Belgian shepherd continues to live right next to the home of the child, who is struggling with the psychological consequences of the incident - and has to walk past the property where the dog is located every day on the way to school.

Father has filed a complaint

Instead of euthanizing the dog, the owner has been ordered to take safety measures, which the veterinary office says have not been breached. The office cannot reveal the exact nature of these measures because it is bound by official secrecy. Inquiries from the boy's father in this regard have remained fruitless.

After initially deciding against pressing charges, the father filed a complaint against the dog owner in February. Since then, according to the "Walliser Bote", he has heard nothing more from the authorities. There is only one way for him and his son to be able to sleep peacefully again: "The dog has to go."