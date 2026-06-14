A major police operation is currently underway in Kreuzlingen and Konstanz (webcam image of the site). Screenshot Webcam Lago Shopping-Center

Due to an “unclear threat situation,” police evacuated the cross-border 24-hour flea market in Kreuzlingen, Thurgau, and Konstanz, Germany, on Lake Constance early Sunday morning.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A major operation has been underway in the harbor area since the early morning hours, the Thurgau cantonal police reported on Sunday morning. However, based on the current assessment of the situation, there is no specific danger to the public. The Thurgau police added that they are in close contact with the Constance Police Headquarters.

Authorities in Konstanz added that, in addition to the Kleinvenedig and Hafenstrasse areas, the Konstanz train station was also affected. The public is asked to avoid the area.

The SBB reports that rail traffic has been suspended between Kreuzlingen TG and Konstanz D. SBB

As noted on the SBB disruption portal, rail service between Kreuzlingen and Konstanz has been suspended due to an “incident in Germany.” The disruption is expected to last until approximately 9:00 a.m.

The 24-Hour Flea Market is an annual two-day event taking place this weekend in Kreuzlingen and neighboring Konstanz (Germany).