Due to a bomb threat received by phone, police evacuated the cross-border 24-hour flea market in Kreuzlingen, TG, and Konstanz, Germany, on Lake Constance early Sunday morning.

A major police operation is currently underway in Kreuzlingen and Konstanz (webcam image of the site).

It is now clear why the police evacuated the 24-hour flea market in Kreuzlingen, TG, and Konstanz, Germany. What they had described early Sunday morning as an “unclear threat situation” was a bomb threat they received by phone, as reported by the “Thurgauer Zeitung.”

A large-scale operation had been underway in the harbor area since the early morning hours. However, according to the police’s assessment at the time, there was no concrete danger to the public.

A person had made the bomb threat by phone. Searches followed that same night. By around 9:30 a.m., it was clear that emergency responders had indeed discovered a dangerous object. This is now being examined, the Thurgauer Zeitung reports, citing the German “Südkurier.”

A bomb disposal unit from Stuttgart was deployed to the site, along with a robot and a drone. The Thurgau police assisted in securing the area with several patrols.

Authorities in Konstanz additionally reported that, in addition to the Kleinvenedig and Hafenstrasse areas, the Konstanz train station was also affected. The public is asked to avoid the area.

The SBB reports that rail traffic has been suspended between Kreuzlingen, TG, and Konstanz, D. SBB

As noted on the SBB disruption portal, rail service between Kreuzlingen and Konstanz is suspended due to an “incident in Germany.” The disruption is expected to last until approximately 9:00 a.m.

The 24-Hour Flea Market is an annual two-day event taking place this weekend in Kreuzlingen and neighboring Konstanz (Germany).