Lindt The Zurich cantonal police evacuate all visitors to the "Home of Chocolate" in Kilchberg. Image: blue News Leserreporterin The reason for the operation is unclear. Image: blue News Leserreporterin Further information has been announced for the afternoon. Image: blue News Leserreporterin Lindt The Zurich cantonal police evacuate all visitors to the "Home of Chocolate" in Kilchberg. Image: blue News Leserreporterin The reason for the operation is unclear. Image: blue News Leserreporterin Further information has been announced for the afternoon. Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Several hundred people have been evacuated from the Lindt "Home of Chocolate" chocolate museum in Kilchberg ZH. This was a precautionary measure, the police announced on Saturday evening. A chemical accident occurred in an adjacent building.

Dominik Müller

In Kilchberg ZH, the Zurich cantonal police arrived at the Lindt "Home of Chocolate" chocolate museum at midday on Saturday with a large contingent. A reader reporter contacted blue News: "We wanted to go into the museum, but everyone is being evacuated."

When she asked a police officer the reason for the operation, he replied: "Believe me, you should leave for your own safety." All employees also had to leave the building. The situation was chaotic: "There are tourists running around everywhere."

Man in hospital for a check-up

When asked, a media spokesperson for the Zurich cantonal police explained: "This morning, a chemical accident occurred in a room in an outbuilding on the company premises." It continues: "In order to protect people and the environment, the fire department had to extract, filter and bind the air in one room. The air was pumped out."

The museum was closed as a "purely precautionary measure". According to the police report, the chemical accident occurred in an outbuilding of the museum. There were no injuries, but one person was taken to hospital for a check-up.

Fire department extracts contaminated air

The Zurich cantonal police confirmed an incident at the request of blue News. The chemical accident occurred when two liquids were mixed. The fire department and rescue services were deployed in large numbers.

According to the police, the liquids remained in the respective containers for the entire time. In order to clean the contaminated air in the affected room, the fire department extracted it through special filters. This decontamination took several hours and was completed at around 7.30 pm.

According to the cantonal police, the reason for the mixing of the liquids is currently under investigation.