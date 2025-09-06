Lindt The Zurich cantonal police evacuate all visitors to the "Home of Chocolate" in Kilchberg. Image: blue News Leserreporterin The reason for the operation is unclear. Image: blue News Leserreporterin Further information has been announced for the afternoon. Image: blue News Leserreporterin Lindt The Zurich cantonal police evacuate all visitors to the "Home of Chocolate" in Kilchberg. Image: blue News Leserreporterin The reason for the operation is unclear. Image: blue News Leserreporterin Further information has been announced for the afternoon. Image: blue News Leserreporterin

A police operation is currently underway at Lindt's "Home of Chocolate" chocolate museum in Kilchberg ZH. The background is still unknown.

Dominik Müller

In Kilchberg ZH, the Zurich cantonal police are currently on site with a large contingent at Lindt's "Home of Chocolate" chocolate museum. A reader reporter contacted blue News: "We wanted to go into the museum, but everyone is being evacuated right now."

When she asked a police officer the reason for the operation, he replied: "Believe me, you should leave for your own safety." All employees also had to leave the building. The situation was chaotic: "There were tourists running around everywhere."

At the request of blue News, the Zurich cantonal police only confirmed one operation. Further information will follow in the course of the day.

+++ Update to follow +++