Capolago TI Police find 40 kilos of cocaine in car

SDA

14.12.2025 - 11:26

The Ticino border police have caught couriers who were transporting 40 kilograms of cocaine by car.
Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

Ticino border police officers caught drug smugglers carrying 40 kilograms of cocaine yesterday in Capolago TI.

Keystone-SDA

14.12.2025, 11:27

Ticino border police officers found 40 kilograms of cocaine in a car in Capolago TI yesterday. The two occupants of the car, a man and a woman from Italy, were arrested.

They are accused of a serious violation of the Narcotics Act, as the Ticino cantonal police, the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security and the Ticino public prosecutor's office wrote in a joint statement on Sunday. The public prosecutor's office is now investigating the case.

According to the police, the 53-year-old Italian woman and the 53-year-old Serbian man were traveling north on the A2. They were stopped and checked shortly after 7 a.m.

