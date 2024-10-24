  1. Residential Customers
Ried-Brig VS Police find dead woman (61) - man (63) arrested

Sven Ziegler

24.10.2024

The police arrived on the scene. (symbolic image)
The police arrived on the scene. (symbolic image)
sda

On Wednesday, a violent crime occurred within a family in Ried-Brig. A woman loses her life.

24.10.2024, 09:01

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Wednesday, a violent crime occurred within a family in Ried-Brig.
  • A woman loses her life.
Show more

Following a report to the Valais cantonal police at around 5.45 pm on Wednesday, several police patrols from the cantonal police and Brig municipal police went to the scene. Here, the emergency services came across a lifeless woman. The doctor who was immediately called out could only determine that she was dead.

The victim was a 61-year-old Swiss woman.

A 63-year-old Swiss man was arrested and detained by order of the public prosecutor's office.

The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation. The presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction is handed down.