The police have been called out. (Symboblild) sda

A major police operation is currently underway in Basel. A large area is cordoned off.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A major police operation is currently underway in Basel.

A large area is cordoned off. Show more

A major police operation is underway in Basel. According to the "Basler Zeitung" newspaper , numerous police officers are on site, including members of a special unit in full gear. The reason for the operation: police officers arrived to find a lifeless female person in the stairwell of an apartment building.

"The Basel-Stadt public prosecutor's office is assuming a homicide", according to a statement. "The unknown perpetrators are at large and the victim has not yet been identified."

Anyone who can provide relevant information is asked to contact the criminal investigation department of the public prosecutor's office on 061 267 71 11 or the nearest police station.

In addition to the police, the fire department, ambulances and a care team are also on duty. A large area in the Breite district has been cordoned off.

Public transport is restricted. Line 36 is affected and has to be rerouted in both directions between Breite and Redingstrasse.

According to the "Basler Zeitung" newspaper, nobody can currently get in or out of the Nasenweg area. "No cars, no bicycles - nobody can get in or out," the newspaper quotes a local resident as saying.

+++ Update to follow with further developments +++

This text was updated after the first publication with new findings.