The police seized an extensive arsenal. Kantonspolizei Wallis

A teenager posts pictures of illegal fireworks on social media. The police searched his house - and found a large supply.

Sven Ziegler

The Valais cantonal police have seized an illegal pyrotechnics arsenal from a 17-year-old Swiss man.

The investigation was launched after the police came across videos showing explosions with banned or modified fireworks. These were uploaded to a social network by a minor from Valais. At the beginning of the year, the police carried out a search at the 17-year-old's home on the orders of the juvenile court.

During the search, the officers discovered an extensive stockpile of pyrotechnic items both in the accused's room and in the basement of the house. The teenager had made or modified around a dozen of them himself. The firecrackers found pose a considerable danger, both to the accused and to the public.