Following shots fired and a fire on Thursday morning, two bodies have been found in the rubble of a residential building in Epagny FR. It is unclear whether they died as a result of the shots or the fire.

Andreas Fischer

Following the shots fired and the fire in a residential building in Epagny FR, the authorities found a second body in the rubble on Thursday. A firearm had already been recovered at the scene of the fire. The investigation continued in the evening.

According to the findings, shots were fired at around 9.15 am. According to the Fribourg cantonal police, a man then entered the house with a long gun. A fire broke out a short time later, blue News reported.

After the fire was extinguished, the emergency services found first one and later a second dead person in the rubble. Their formal identification was underway in the evening.

According to initial investigations, police believe that one of the people may be the alleged perpetrator who fired the shots. The exact circumstances were unclear. In the late afternoon, the police reopened the previously closed main road between La Tour-de-Trême and Epagny to traffic.

In the evening, the investigation continued under the direction of the public prosecutor's office.