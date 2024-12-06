A Swiss man worked for a church in a district of the capital Antananarivo. Now he has been found dead in his home. Sascha Grabow / Wikipedia

There has been no sign of life from a 67-year-old Swiss man who lived in Madagascar since August 2023. His neighbors thought he was in Switzerland. Now the police have discovered the man's skeleton in his bed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 67-year-old Swiss man was found dead in his home in Antananarivo; his skeleton had been lying unnoticed on his bed for months.

No one has heard from the Swiss man, who worked for a local church, since August 2023.

His neighbors and work colleagues thought he had traveled to Switzerland. Show more

An image straight out of a horror movie: a bailiff breaks down the door of a house and finds its owner as a collection of bones on his bed. This is how the Madagascan news portal "Newsmada" describes the scene.

The dead man, who was quickly identified, was a 67-year-old Swiss man who worked for a local church.

There had been no sign of life from the senior since August 2023. His neighbors in the Ampandrana district of the capital Antananarivo and his work colleagues thought he had traveled to Switzerland. The report does not state whether anyone there missed the church worker.

Cause of death difficult to determine

Finally, his local acquaintances urged someone to check his house to see if anything had happened to him.

The police are now investigating what led to the death of the 67-year-old Swiss man. However, this is difficult due to the condition of his remains, writes "Newsmada".

