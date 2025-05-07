The Valais cantonal police have recovered a stolen car. KEYSTONE

When car manufacturers and search authorities investigate worldwide, they can also track down a stolen car. This is what happened after a theft in the canton of Valais.

Petar Marjanović

After weeks of searching, the Valais cantonal police have been successful: A car stolen in Eyholz VS has been returned to its owner. This was announced by the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Valais together with the cantonal police on Wednesday.

On February 21, 2025, a car garage on the cantonal road in Eyholz reported a break-in. Unknown persons broke into the offices and stole the keys to a car. They then drove off in the car, according to the Valais cantonal police.

Thanks to international cooperation with the vehicle manufacturer and the Spanish and French authorities, the car was first located in Spain and later in France. It was finally recovered there. "Thanks to the coordination between the police authorities involved and the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Valais, the car is now back in the possession of the victim following its successful recovery," writes the public prosecutor's office.

The perpetrators are still unknown. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation, which is still ongoing.