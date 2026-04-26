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Possible violent crime in Grabs SG Police find woman (71) dead in house - husband arrested

SDA

26.4.2026 - 11:01

Following the death of a 71-year-old woman in Grabs SG, police are investigating her husband. (symbolic image)
Following the death of a 71-year-old woman in Grabs SG, police are investigating her husband. (symbolic image)
Keystone

A 71-year-old woman died in Grabs SG on Saturday night. Initial indications point to a homicide by her husband.

Keystone-SDA

26.04.2026, 11:01

26.04.2026, 11:31

A 67-year-old man is suspected of having killed his wife in Grabs SG. The 71-year-old died on Saturday night despite resuscitation attempts by the emergency services. The husband was arrested, as reported by the St. Gallen cantonal police on Sunday.

The rescue service was called to a detached house in Grabs at 2.45 a.m. due to a medical emergency. All help came too late for the 71-year-old Swiss woman. She died on the spot, according to the press release.

Investigations by the cantonal police and the Institute of Forensic Medicine indicate that her death was probably not natural. The police, under the direction of the St. Gallen public prosecutor's office, have opened an investigation into a possible homicide against the 67-year-old Swiss husband.

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