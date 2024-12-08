Police, fire department, rescue service and water rescue team fished the drunk pensioner out of the cold water of the Tamina in Bad Ragaz SG. (symbolic picture) Keystone

An intoxicated man fell into the ice-cold waters of the Tamina in Bad Ragaz SG yesterday, but was rescued.

An intoxicated man fell into the ice-cold waters of the Tamina on the village promenade in Bad Ragaz SG yesterday evening. The man had a stroke of luck: various emergency services were quickly on the scene and fished the 66-year-old out of the river.

According to a statement issued by the St. Gallen cantonal police on Sunday after eight o'clock in the evening, the man fell into the canalized river in the dark. According to the hydrological data on the canton's website, the water temperature was 3 to 4 degrees. The air temperature was also in this wintry range.

Thanks to a third party who noticed the dangerous mishap and alerted the rescue services, the senior got off lightly. In addition to patrols from the cantonal police and the fire department, the rescue service and the river rescue service were also deployed.

After being rescued, the man was taken to hospital for a check-up. The police have not yet provided any further details about the accident and how he fell into the river.

SDA