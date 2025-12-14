Warning to the populationPolice are looking for a dangerous and presumably armed man
The Bern cantonal police are calling on the population of Reconvilier BE and the surrounding area in the Bernese Jura to stay indoors until further notice. They are looking for a "presumably armed and dangerous" man.
The area should be avoided by everyone, as the wanted man is probably dangerous, the police announced on the short message service X on Sunday afternoon. In connection with the incident, the police also closed the main road between Tavannes and Recconvilier.
At the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency, the police were unable to provide any further details for the time being. According to a spokesperson, they are on site with a correspondingly large deployment.