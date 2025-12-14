Police in the Bernese Jura are looking for a "presumably armed and dangerous man" (symbolic image) Keystone

The Bern cantonal police are calling on the population of Reconvilier BE and the surrounding area in the Bernese Jura to stay indoors until further notice. They are looking for a "presumably armed and dangerous" man.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The area should be avoided by everyone, as the wanted man is probably dangerous, the police announced on the short message service X on Sunday afternoon. In connection with the incident, the police also closed the main road between Tavannes and Recconvilier.

Avis de prudence (1/2): merci à la population de Reconvilier et alentours immédiats de rester jusqu'à nouvel avis à domicile. Une opération de police est en cours afin d'interpeller un homme probablement armé et dangereux. Nous vous tenons informés sur ce canal. — Police cantonale bernoise (@PoliceBerne) December 14, 2025

At the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency, the police were unable to provide any further details for the time being. According to a spokesperson, they are on site with a correspondingly large deployment.